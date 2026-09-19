Four People Missing After Bathing Incident in Maha Oya River

Four individuals, including three women, have been reported missing following an incident that occurred while they were bathing in the Maha Oya river, authorities confirmed.

Incident Overview

The alarm was raised after the group of four, comprising three females and one other individual, failed to emerge from the river during what began as a routine bathing outing. Search operations were swiftly initiated following reports of their disappearance.

Search and Rescue Underway

Local authorities and rescue teams mobilised to the scene upon receiving news of the missing persons. The Maha Oya, one of Sri Lanka's notable rivers, can present significant dangers to bathers, particularly in areas where currents are strong or water depths are unpredictable.

Further details regarding the exact location along the river where the incident took place, as well as the identities and ages of those reported missing, have not yet been officially released.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with bathing in rivers and open waterways across the island. Members of the public are urged to exercise extreme caution and to avoid entering unfamiliar or unguarded stretches of rivers, especially during periods of elevated water flow.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the disappearances are ongoing, and authorities are expected to provide further updates as the search operation progresses.