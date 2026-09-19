Sri Lankan MP Appeals to PM Modi to Intervene in Tamil Youth's Saudi Arabia Blasphemy Case

A Sri Lankan Member of Parliament has formally appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his personal intervention in the case of a young Tamil man who is currently facing blasphemy charges in Saudi Arabia.

The Appeal to New Delhi

The MP reached out to the Indian Prime Minister given India's diplomatic standing in the region and its historically strong ties with Saudi Arabia, hoping that New Delhi's influence could help secure a favourable outcome for the accused youth. The appeal underscores the gravity of the situation, as blasphemy charges in Saudi Arabia can carry extremely severe penalties under the kingdom's legal framework.

A Case Drawing Regional Attention

The case involves a young man of Tamil ethnicity from Sri Lanka who has found himself entangled in Saudi Arabia's strict religious laws. Details surrounding the precise nature of the alleged offence have not been fully disclosed publicly, but the charges have been serious enough to prompt urgent diplomatic intervention from Sri Lankan political representatives.

Why Modi?

India's robust bilateral relationship with Saudi Arabia, combined with Prime Minister Modi's personal rapport with Saudi leadership, appears to be the primary motivation behind the Sri Lankan MP's decision to seek assistance from New Delhi rather than relying solely on Colombo's diplomatic channels.

The appeal reflects a broader concern among Sri Lanka's Tamil community regarding the welfare of their citizens working and living in the Middle East, where large numbers of Sri Lankan migrant workers are employed.

Broader Context of Sri Lankan Migrants in the Gulf

Sri Lanka has a significant migrant workforce based across Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia. These workers, many of whom come from Tamil and Sinhala communities alike, frequently face legal and social vulnerabilities due to language barriers, limited legal representation, and unfamiliarity with local laws.

Saudi Arabia enforces strict blasphemy laws that can result in lengthy imprisonment or harsher punishments.

Sri Lankan diplomatic missions in the Gulf have historically faced resource constraints in handling consular cases.

India has previously leveraged its diplomatic ties with Riyadh to assist individuals from the South Asian region in distress.

As the case continues to attract attention, both in Sri Lanka and across the wider Tamil diaspora, pressure is expected to grow on the Sri Lankan government to take more assertive steps in securing the young man's release or fair legal treatment. The outcome of this appeal to Prime Minister Modi remains to be seen, but it highlights the increasingly complex intersection of regional diplomacy, migrant welfare, and religious law in the modern era.