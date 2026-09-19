Lankan MP Urges Modi to Step In Over Tamil Youth's Plight in Saudi Arabia

A Sri Lankan parliamentarian has called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in a case involving a Tamil youth currently detained or facing difficulties in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the cross-border dimensions of the situation and the close ties between Sri Lanka and India in matters affecting Tamil communities.

Lawmaker's Appeal to New Delhi

The Sri Lankan MP made the appeal directly to the Indian leadership, urging Modi to use diplomatic channels to assist the young Tamil national caught up in legal or administrative proceedings in the Gulf kingdom. The lawmaker argued that given the cultural and ethnic links between Sri Lankan Tamils and India, New Delhi has both the moral standing and the diplomatic leverage to push for a resolution.

While full details of the case remain limited, the parliamentarian stressed the urgency of the matter, citing concerns over the welfare and rights of the youth involved. The appeal underscores the vulnerability of South Asian migrant workers and individuals travelling to Gulf countries, where legal systems and consular protections can be complex to navigate.

India-Sri Lanka Ties and Tamil Affairs

India has historically played a significant role in matters concerning Tamil communities across South Asia, and Sri Lankan politicians — particularly those representing Tamil constituencies — have on multiple occasions sought New Delhi's support in addressing grievances affecting their constituents abroad.

The move reflects a broader pattern in which Sri Lankan Tamil legislators look to India as an influential partner capable of exerting soft power in diplomatic situations involving their community members. Saudi Arabia hosts a large number of South Asian migrant workers, and cases involving Sri Lankans in the kingdom are not uncommon.

Calls for Urgent Action

The parliamentarian has urged the Indian government to act swiftly, stressing that delays could have serious consequences for the individual at the centre of the case. It is understood that the lawmaker has also raised the matter through relevant Sri Lankan government channels, though the appeal to Modi signals a desire for stronger and more immediate international pressure.

As of the time of reporting, there has been no official response from the Indian Prime Minister's office regarding the request. Sri Lankan authorities have yet to make a formal public statement on the matter.

The case is expected to draw further attention from civil society groups and Tamil political organisations in the days ahead, as calls grow for both Colombo and New Delhi to take decisive steps to safeguard the rights of Sri Lankan nationals abroad.