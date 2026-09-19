Government Launches Rs. 1.5 Billion Drive to Eliminate Dangerous Road Hotspots Across Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government has unveiled a major Rs. 1.5 billion road safety initiative targeting hazardous and accident-prone locations on roads outside the national highway network, in a bid to reduce the country's persistently high road fatality rates.

A National Response to a Growing Crisis

The programme represents one of the most significant investments in road safety infrastructure in recent years, focusing specifically on stretches of road outside the purview of the national highway system — segments that have long been identified as particularly dangerous for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

Sri Lanka continues to record alarming numbers of road accidents annually, with unsafe road conditions frequently cited as a contributing factor alongside driver behaviour and inadequate signage. This new initiative signals a renewed government commitment to addressing the physical infrastructure deficiencies that place lives at risk every day.

What the Programme Aims to Address

Identification and remediation of high-risk road locations outside national highways

Structural improvements to dangerous curves, junctions, and poorly lit stretches

Enhanced road markings, barriers, and safety signage at vulnerable points

Long-term reduction in road accident fatalities and injuries nationwide

Significance for Local Communities

Many of the roads targeted under this programme serve rural and semi-urban communities that rely heavily on these routes for daily commuting, trade, and access to essential services. Improving safety standards on these roads is expected to have a direct and meaningful impact on the lives of ordinary Sri Lankans.

Authorities have indicated that the programme will be implemented in a phased manner, with priority given to locations where accident frequency and severity have been recorded as highest. Community and local government input is expected to play a role in identifying the most critical sites requiring urgent attention.

Road safety advocates have welcomed the announcement, while urging the government to ensure transparency in how funds are allocated and that improvements are completed to a high and lasting standard.