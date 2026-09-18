Imperial College Launches New CIMA Certificate Intake with Half-Price Class Fee Deal Across Colombo and Kandy

Imperial College of Business Studies (ICBS) is gearing up to welcome its newest batch of CIMA Certificate Level students, with the intake officially commencing on 19 September 2026 at its campuses in both Colombo and Kandy.

In a move aimed at making professional accounting education more accessible, ICBS is offering an attractive 50% reduction on class fees for students enrolling in this intake — a significant incentive for aspiring finance and business professionals across the island.

A Gateway to a Global Qualification

The CIMA Certificate Level serves as the entry point into the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants qualification pathway, one of the most respected professional accounting designations recognised worldwide. For many Sri Lankan students, it represents a critical first step towards a career in management accounting, finance, and business leadership.

ICBS has established itself as a leading provider of professional business and accounting education in Sri Lanka, with a track record of guiding students through globally recognised qualifications.

Two Campus Locations for Wider Reach

By offering this intake across both its Colombo and Kandy campuses, ICBS ensures that students from different parts of the country can access the programme without the burden of long-distance travel. This dual-campus approach reflects the institution's commitment to broadening educational opportunity beyond the Western Province.

Why the 50% Fee Offer Matters

The cost of professional education remains a key barrier for many young Sri Lankans, particularly in the current economic climate. The 50% class fee concession offered by ICBS for this intake is expected to draw strong interest from fresh school leavers, undergraduates, and working professionals looking to upskill.

Intake commencement date: 19 September 2026

Programme: CIMA Certificate Level

Special offer: 50% reduction on class fees

Available campuses: Colombo and Kandy

Prospective students are encouraged to contact ICBS directly for full details on registration, eligibility, and any additional requirements before the intake deadline approaches.