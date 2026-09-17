Three-Wheeler Driver Killed in Dematagoda Shooting

A three-wheeler driver has lost his life after being shot near the Kalu Palama area in Dematagoda, police confirmed.

The victim was rushed to hospital following the attack, but succumbed to his injuries despite receiving medical attention. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about gun violence in the Dematagoda area, with residents expressing alarm over the brazen nature of the attack.

Police have launched a formal investigation into the shooting and are working to identify and apprehend those responsible. Further details regarding suspects or a possible motive are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the nearest police station or reach out to the Police Emergency Hotline.

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