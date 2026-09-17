Star Chef Rishi Naleendra and Hotel Mogul Loh Lik Peng Set Sights on Sri Lanka

Two of Singapore's most celebrated names in the hospitality industry — Michelin-starred chef Rishi Naleendra and boutique hotel entrepreneur Loh Lik Peng — are placing a significant bet on Sri Lanka as their next major venture, signalling growing international confidence in the island nation's tourism and dining sectors.

A Partnership Rooted in Shared Vision

Rishi Naleendra, the Sri Lankan-born chef who built his reputation in Singapore through acclaimed restaurants including Cloudstreet, which holds two Michelin stars, has joined forces with Loh Lik Peng, the founder of Unlisted Collection — a hospitality group known for its portfolio of distinctive boutique hotels and restaurants across Asia and Europe. Together, the duo is turning attention back to Naleendra's homeland, where they see untapped potential in the premium hospitality market.

For Naleendra, the move carries a deeply personal dimension. Having left Sri Lanka to forge a celebrated culinary career abroad, the chef views this investment as both a professional milestone and a homecoming of sorts — an opportunity to introduce world-class dining experiences to the country that shaped him.

Why Sri Lanka, and Why Now?

Sri Lanka's tourism industry, which suffered enormously in the wake of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks and the subsequent economic crisis that peaked in 2022, has been showing encouraging signs of recovery. Visitor arrivals have been climbing steadily, and investor sentiment — both local and foreign — has been gradually improving as the country works to stabilise its economy under an IMF-supported recovery programme.

For seasoned hospitality investors like Loh Lik Peng, such moments of recovery often represent the most compelling entry points. The Unlisted Collection founder has built his reputation on identifying destinations and properties with distinctive character before they reach mainstream saturation — and Sri Lanka, with its rich culture, stunning landscapes, and emerging culinary scene, fits that profile well.

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Hospitality Ambitions

The involvement of internationally recognised figures such as Naleendra and Loh carries considerable symbolic weight for Sri Lanka. Their interest sends a clear message to the global hospitality community that the country is open for premium investment and capable of supporting world-class ventures.

Sri Lanka's tourism authorities have long sought to position the country as a high-value destination rather than a budget travel stop. Attracting operators with genuine Michelin-level credentials and a track record of curating exceptional guest experiences could meaningfully accelerate that repositioning.

What to Expect

While specific details of their planned Sri Lankan venture have not been fully disclosed, the collaboration is expected to reflect the hallmarks that define both men's work — intimate scale, exceptional culinary focus, and a strong sense of place. Given Naleendra's deep familiarity with Sri Lankan flavours and ingredients, observers anticipate that local produce and culinary heritage will feature prominently in whatever concept emerges.

For a country eager to rebuild its international reputation and attract discerning travellers, the arrival of this partnership could not come at a more welcome time. Sri Lanka, it seems, is once again on the radar of the world's tastemakers — and this time, one of its own is helping lead the way home.

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