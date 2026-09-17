SriLankan Airlines Acting CEO Holds Key Talks With Deputy Minister Over Airline's Future

High-Level Meeting Signals Fresh Push for Airline Restructuring

Newly appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines, Vipul Misra, has held a special meeting with the Deputy Minister of Civil Aviation, marking one of his first significant engagements in the role as the national carrier continues to navigate a critical restructuring process.

Restructuring Remains Top Priority

The meeting underscores the urgency with which both airline leadership and government officials are approaching the future of SriLankan Airlines, which has long been a subject of intense debate regarding its financial sustainability and operational direction.

Misra, who recently stepped into the acting CEO position, is expected to play a central role in shaping the airline's path forward as authorities work to determine the most viable model for the state-owned carrier going ahead.

National Carrier at a Crossroads

SriLankan Airlines has faced mounting pressure in recent years amid significant financial losses and ongoing discussions around possible privatisation, restructuring, or strategic partnerships. The government has been weighing several options to reduce the burden on public finances while ensuring the airline remains operational.

The high-level discussion between the new acting CEO and the Deputy Minister is seen as an important early step in aligning airline management with the government's broader vision for the restructuring effort.

Further details regarding the outcomes of the meeting and the specific restructuring proposals under consideration are expected to emerge in the coming weeks as stakeholders continue deliberations on the way forward for Sri Lanka's flagship carrier.