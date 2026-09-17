Sajith Announces SJB-UNP Alliance to Mount United Front Against Ruling Government

Opposition Forces Forge Unlikely Unity

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has announced a significant political development, revealing that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the United National Party (UNP) will join forces to mount a combined challenge against the current government.

A Landmark Move in Sri Lankan Opposition Politics

The announcement marks a notable shift in the country's political landscape, bringing together two parties that share deep historical roots but have operated separately in recent years. The SJB was itself born out of a split from the UNP, making this reunion particularly significant for Sri Lankan political observers.

Premadasa made the declaration publicly, signalling that both parties are prepared to set aside their differences in pursuit of a broader common goal — presenting a credible and unified opposition to the government in power.

What This Means for Sri Lankan Politics

Political analysts are likely to view this alliance as a strategic manoeuvre ahead of future electoral contests. A combined SJB-UNP front could potentially reshape the balance of power in Parliament and strengthen the opposition's ability to challenge government policy and legislation.

The SJB currently holds the position of the main opposition party in Parliament.

The UNP, once the dominant force in Sri Lankan centre-right politics, has seen its parliamentary representation reduced significantly in recent elections.

Together, the two parties could pool resources, voter bases, and political networks.

Reactions and Road Ahead

The announcement is expected to generate considerable discussion across Sri Lanka's political circles, with supporters welcoming the prospect of a stronger opposition while critics may question the long-term sustainability of such an alliance given the turbulent history between the two parties.

Premadasa's move underscores growing pressure from opposition ranks to present a united and effective challenge to the ruling administration.

Further details regarding the structure and terms of the alliance are yet to be formally outlined, and political watchers will be closely monitoring how both parties navigate the process of consolidating their partnership in the weeks ahead.

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