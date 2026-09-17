IMF Delegation Visits Colombo, Praises Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery Efforts

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held discussions with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, commending Sri Lanka's ongoing economic progress and the fiscal measures undertaken by the government as part of its broader recovery agenda.

High-Level Engagement at the Presidency

The meeting, held in Colombo, underscored the strengthening relationship between Sri Lanka and the global lender, which has been playing a central role in supporting the island nation's economic stabilisation programme. The IMF representatives expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by Sri Lankan authorities to restore macroeconomic stability following the country's worst financial crisis in decades.

Recognition of Fiscal Discipline

During the discussions, the delegation acknowledged the fiscal discipline demonstrated by the government, including efforts to improve revenue collection, manage public expenditure, and maintain the reform momentum necessary to meet agreed programme targets.

Progress in revenue-based fiscal consolidation

Adherence to agreed economic benchmarks

Continued structural reforms across key sectors

Path Forward

Sri Lanka has been working closely with the IMF under an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement, which has provided critical financial support and a structured framework for economic reforms. The latest engagement signals continued confidence from the international community in Sri Lanka's recovery trajectory.

The meeting reflects growing international recognition that Sri Lanka is steadily rebuilding its economic foundations after years of fiscal strain and the devastating 2022 crisis.

Analysts expect that sustained IMF engagement will remain pivotal as Sri Lanka navigates the remaining challenges of debt restructuring, social spending priorities, and restoring investor confidence in the months ahead.

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