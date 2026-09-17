Authorities Bust Major Illegal E-Cigarette Cache in Peliyagoda Container Raid

Law enforcement authorities have made a significant seizure of illegal electronic cigarettes following the inspection of a suspicious container in the Peliyagoda area, in what is being described as a major crackdown on the illicit tobacco trade.

Large Consignment Discovered

Officials uncovered a substantial stockpile of contraband e-cigarettes during the operation, raising serious concerns about the scale of illegal vaping product distribution across the country. The discovery points to an organised smuggling network operating within Sri Lanka's supply chain infrastructure.

Growing Concern Over Illegal Vaping Products

The seizure comes amid heightened scrutiny of the underground market for electronic cigarettes, which remain unregulated and largely prohibited under Sri Lankan law. Authorities have repeatedly warned that illegally imported vaping products pose significant health risks to consumers, as they bypass standard quality and safety inspections.

The contraband was found concealed inside a container in Peliyagoda

Electronic cigarettes are subject to strict import and sale restrictions in Sri Lanka

Illegal vaping products often lack safety certification and ingredient transparency

Investigations Ongoing

Relevant authorities have launched a full investigation into the origins of the shipment and are working to identify those responsible for importing and distributing the illegal goods. Further details regarding arrests or charges are expected to be announced as the inquiry progresses.

Illegal e-cigarette networks not only undermine public health regulations but also deprive the state of legitimate tax revenue, making such enforcement operations a critical priority for Sri Lankan authorities.

This latest operation signals a continued push by Sri Lankan law enforcement to dismantle smuggling operations dealing in prohibited tobacco and nicotine-related products, with officials urging members of the public to report any suspicious activity linked to the illegal trade.