Crocodile-Infested River Cleared to Host 2032 Brisbane Olympics Rowing Events

A stretch of river in Queensland, Australia, that is home to an estimated 500 saltwater crocodiles has been officially approved as a venue for rowing and canoeing events at the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Fitzroy River Passes Technical Review

The proposed course on the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton, Queensland, has successfully cleared an independent technical assessment, paving the way for the waterway to serve as one of the Games' key aquatic venues. The approval marks a significant milestone in Brisbane's preparations for the highly anticipated sporting event.

The Fitzroy River is well known throughout Australia as a habitat for saltwater crocodiles, one of the world's largest and most dangerous reptile species. The presence of roughly 500 of these apex predators in the waterway has drawn considerable attention and raised questions about athlete safety during competition.

A Unique and Controversial Choice

Saltwater crocodiles, known locally as "salties," are capable of growing to lengths exceeding six metres and are regarded as highly aggressive animals. Wildlife experts and sporting officials are expected to work closely together to establish comprehensive safety measures ahead of the Games.

Despite the obvious concerns, organisers appear confident that the venue can be made safe and suitable for elite competition. The independent technical assessment reportedly examined the course's suitability across a range of criteria before granting its approval.

Brisbane 2032 Taking Shape

The 2032 Brisbane Games will mark Australia's third time hosting the Summer Olympics, following Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000. Organisers have been exploring a variety of existing and natural venues across Queensland in a bid to reduce costs and make use of the state's diverse landscape.

The selection of the Fitzroy River course reflects Brisbane's broader approach of utilising regional Queensland as part of the Games' footprint, with Rockhampton located approximately 600 kilometres north of Brisbane.

Further details regarding safety protocols for athletes, officials, and spectators at the crocodile-inhabited venue are expected to be announced as planning progresses in the years ahead.

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