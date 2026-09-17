High-Value Toyota SUV Frozen by Police in Money Laundering Probe

A luxury Toyota SUV worth approximately Rs. 35 million has been placed under a 14-day freezing order by the Police Illegal Assets Investigation Division, as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected money laundering activities.

Freezing Order Issued Under Anti-Money Laundering Laws

The order was issued in accordance with Sri Lanka's money laundering legislation, which grants authorities the power to temporarily seize assets believed to be connected to financial crimes pending further investigation. The freezing order prevents the vehicle from being transferred, sold, or otherwise disposed of during the 14-day period.

High-Value Asset Targeted in Financial Crime Crackdown

The seizure of the high-end SUV signals the continued efforts by Sri Lankan law enforcement to clamp down on individuals suspected of concealing or laundering illegally obtained funds through the acquisition of luxury assets. Vehicles of this nature are commonly flagged by investigators as potential instruments used to park illicit wealth.

The Police Illegal Assets Investigation Division plays a key role in identifying and freezing properties and assets suspected to have been acquired through unlawful means, working within the framework of the country's financial crime prevention laws.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the vehicle's owner or the specific circumstances that led to the freezing order being sought. The investigation remains active, and further legal action is expected depending on the findings that emerge over the coming days.

Sri Lankan police have intensified their focus on money laundering cases in recent years, with the Illegal Assets Investigation Division increasingly targeting high-value movable and immovable property as part of broader financial crime inquiries.