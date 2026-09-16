Two Dead, Four Hurt After Multi-Vehicle Collision in Mattakkuliya

A serious road accident claimed two lives and left four others injured following a multi-vehicle crash in the Mattakkuliya area, authorities confirmed.

The collision, which involved several vehicles, resulted in fatalities at the scene as emergency services rushed to respond to the incident. Four additional victims sustained injuries and were subsequently attended to by medical personnel.

Tragic Loss of Life on Colombo Roads

The Mattakkuliya accident serves as yet another sobering reminder of the persistent road safety challenges facing Sri Lanka, particularly in and around the greater Colombo area where heavy traffic and mixed vehicle usage frequently create dangerous conditions.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene following reports of the multi-vehicle pile-up, working swiftly to assist the injured and manage the situation on the ground.

Investigations Underway

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, including the sequence of events that led to the involvement of multiple vehicles. Authorities are expected to examine factors such as vehicle speeds, road conditions, and driver conduct at the time of the incident.

The injured individuals were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment, with their conditions yet to be formally disclosed by hospital authorities.

Further details are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses.

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