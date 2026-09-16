Sri Lanka Lose Nilakshika Silva to Finger Injury Ahead of Asian Games

Sri Lanka women's cricket has suffered a significant blow ahead of the Asian Games, with all-rounder Nilakshika Silva ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury.

The injury has forced team management to make an untimely change to their squad, as Sri Lanka prepare to compete on the continental stage. Silva's absence is a considerable loss, given her contributions both with the bat and the ball in recent international outings.

A Setback for Sri Lanka's Asian Games Campaign

Finger injuries are among the most common yet disruptive ailments in cricket, frequently affecting a player's ability to grip the bat or deliver the ball effectively. In Silva's case, the injury has been deemed serious enough to prevent her from taking part in what would have been a prestigious assignment for the country.

The Asian Games represent one of the marquee multi-sport events on the calendar, and cricket's inclusion in the competition gives players the rare opportunity to represent Sri Lanka in an Olympics-style setting.

Squad Adjustment Required

Team officials will now be required to fill the gap left by Silva's withdrawal, with selectors expected to name a replacement to bolster the squad. The development puts added pressure on the remaining members of the side to step up during the competition.

Sri Lankan cricket fans and supporters will be hoping for a swift recovery for Silva, and that the team can regroup and perform strongly despite this unfortunate setback.