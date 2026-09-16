Imran Khan's Sons Accuse Pakistani Army Chief of Personal Vendetta Against Imprisoned Former PM

The sons of Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan have launched a stinging public attack against the country's powerful army chief, accusing him of pursuing a personal vendetta against their father rather than acting in the national interest.

Family Speaks Out

Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, who reside abroad, have broken their relative silence to publicly condemn what they describe as a targeted campaign against their father orchestrated at the highest levels of Pakistan's military establishment. The brothers directed their accusations squarely at Army Chief General Asim Munir, alleging that his actions against Imran Khan are driven by personal animosity rather than any legitimate legal or security concern.

The statement marks a significant escalation in the family's public posture and is likely to further inflame tensions between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party founded by Imran Khan, and the military establishment that has long wielded enormous influence over Pakistani politics.

Imran Khan's Continued Imprisonment

Imran Khan, once one of Pakistan's most celebrated cricket heroes before transitioning into politics, has remained behind bars following his removal from power. He faces a series of legal cases that his supporters widely dismiss as politically motivated attempts to neutralise him as a political force ahead of future elections.

His sons have argued that the cases against their father lack credibility and represent an abuse of state power designed to keep a popular opposition leader silenced and incarcerated.

Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister through a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022. Since then, he has faced arrest and prosecution on multiple charges, ranging from corruption to alleged violations of state secrets laws. He and his party have consistently denied all wrongdoing.

Military's Grip on Pakistani Politics

Pakistan's military has historically played a dominant role in the country's political landscape, having directly governed the nation for extended periods and wielding considerable behind-the-scenes influence during civilian administrations. Relations between Imran Khan and the military leadership deteriorated sharply in the lead-up to his removal from office.

General Asim Munir, who was appointed army chief in November 2022, previously served as head of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence and was reportedly dismissed from that role during Imran Khan's tenure as prime minister — a detail Khan's supporters frequently cite as context for the current conflict between the former premier and the military top brass.

Regional Implications

The public intervention by Imran Khan's sons adds an international dimension to the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan, as both brothers are believed to be based outside the country. Their willingness to speak out signals that the Khan family intends to keep global attention focused on the former prime minister's imprisonment.

Pakistan's political turmoil continues to have broader implications for regional stability, economic confidence, and the country's relationships with key international partners. Sri Lankan observers and South Asian analysts have been closely watching developments in Islamabad, given the significant ripple effects that political instability in Pakistan can have across the wider region.

As of now, Pakistan's military establishment has not issued a formal public response to the accusations made by Imran Khan's sons.

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