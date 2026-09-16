Central Bank Orders Dambulla Resident to Halt Illegal Deposit-Taking Activities

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has taken regulatory action against a Dambulla-based individual, ordering the person to immediately cease accepting deposits from members of the public in what authorities have identified as an unauthorised deposit-taking operation.

Regulatory Warning Issued

The Central Bank's directive forms part of its ongoing efforts to crack down on unlicensed financial activities operating outside the purview of Sri Lanka's established banking regulations. Accepting deposits from the public without proper authorisation is a violation of the country's banking laws, which are designed to protect ordinary citizens from unregulated and potentially fraudulent financial schemes.

Public Cautioned Against Dealings

Members of the public, particularly those residing in and around the Dambulla area, are being urged to exercise caution and to avoid engaging in any financial transactions with unauthorised deposit-taking individuals or entities. The Central Bank has stressed that deposits placed with unlicensed operators carry significant financial risk and are not afforded the same legal protections as those held within licensed financial institutions.

Unauthorised deposit-taking is a criminal offence under Sri Lankan banking law

Residents are advised to verify the licensing status of any financial entity before depositing funds

Any suspicious financial activity can be reported directly to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

CBSL's Commitment to Financial Integrity

The Central Bank has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Sri Lanka's financial system and protecting the interests of depositors across the country. Regulatory authorities continue to monitor and investigate individuals and organisations suspected of conducting unlicensed banking activities.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka remains vigilant in identifying and acting against any party engaged in unauthorised financial activities that pose a risk to the public.

Members of the public who believe they may have already deposited funds with unauthorised operators are encouraged to seek legal advice and to contact the Central Bank for guidance on the steps available to them.