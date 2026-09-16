TikTok Co-Founder Zhang Yiming Dethrones Adani as Asia's Wealthiest Person at Just 43

At just 43 years old, Zhang Yiming — the Chinese entrepreneur who co-founded the social media giant TikTok — has surpassed Indian industrial magnate Gautam Adani to claim the title of Asia's richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

A Tech Visionary at the Top

Zhang's meteoric rise to the pinnacle of Asian wealth is a testament to the extraordinary global success of ByteDance, the parent company behind TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin. The platform has grown into one of the most dominant social media forces in the world, amassing billions of users across virtually every major market.

The achievement is particularly remarkable given Zhang's relatively young age. While many of the world's wealthiest individuals have spent decades building their fortunes, Zhang has accumulated his wealth at a pace that has left even seasoned observers of global finance stunned.

Adani Falls to Second Place

Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group and one of India's most prominent business figures, has been displaced from the top spot. Adani's conglomerate spans a vast range of sectors including ports, energy, airports and infrastructure, and he had previously held the distinction of being Asia's wealthiest individual.

The shift in rankings reflects broader trends in global wealth, where technology-driven enterprises continue to outpace traditional industrial conglomerates in generating billionaire-level returns.

ByteDance's Unstoppable Growth

ByteDance, which Zhang founded in 2012, remains privately held, making its valuation all the more impressive. The company's flagship products have revolutionised short-form video content and reshaped how hundreds of millions of people consume media on a daily basis.

TikTok operates in over 150 countries worldwide

ByteDance is widely regarded as one of the most valuable private companies on the planet

Zhang stepped down as ByteDance CEO in 2021 but retains a significant ownership stake

A New Era of Asian Wealth

Zhang's ascent signals a broader shift in the landscape of Asian billionaires, with Chinese technology entrepreneurs increasingly challenging the dominance of industrialists and conglomerates that have historically topped wealth rankings across the region.

For Sri Lankan business observers, the story serves as a compelling reminder of how rapidly the global wealth order can be redrawn — and how technology, when scaled effectively, remains the most powerful engine of wealth creation in the modern era.

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