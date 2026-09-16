Suspected Associate of Fugitive Underworld Figure 'Angoda Priyankara' Nabbed with Drugs and Weapon

A close associate of notorious underworld figure known as "Angoda Priyankara," who is believed to have fled Sri Lanka and is currently hiding in Dubai, has been taken into custody by authorities after being found in possession of illegal narcotics and a firearm.

Arrest Details

The suspect was apprehended by law enforcement officers during an operation that led to the seizure of both drugs and a weapon. The arrest marks the latest development in an ongoing crackdown on criminal networks linked to the fugitive underworld kingpin.

Links to Wanted Fugitive

Angoda Priyankara has long been on the radar of Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies and is widely reported to be operating from Dubai, beyond the reach of local authorities. Investigators believe his criminal network continues to remain active within the country despite his absence.

Continued Operations Against Organised Crime

Authorities have indicated that operations targeting associates and affiliates of known underworld figures will continue as part of broader efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks operating across Sri Lanka.

The arrested suspect is currently in police custody and is expected to be produced before a court in due course. Further investigations into the individual's alleged criminal activities and connections to Angoda Priyankara's network are underway.

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