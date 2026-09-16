Six Night Trains Axed as Sri Lanka Railway Workers Gear Up for Strike Action

Six night trains have been cancelled across Sri Lanka's railway network in what is seen as an early indication of disruption ahead of a planned strike by railway workers, according to reports.

The cancellations have raised alarm among commuters who rely on overnight rail services, with passengers urged to make alternative travel arrangements as the situation develops.

Strike Action Looms Over National Rail Network

The planned industrial action by railway employees threatens to cause widespread disruption to one of the country's most essential public transport systems. Details surrounding the specific grievances driving the strike have yet to be fully disclosed, though labour disputes within the state railway sector have been an ongoing concern in recent months.

The decision to cancel six night trains ahead of the strike suggests that railway authorities are already managing reduced operational capacity in anticipation of the walkout.

Commuters Urged to Plan Ahead

Members of the travelling public who depend on rail services for inter-city and overnight journeys are being advised to:

Check for further cancellations before heading to railway stations

Seek alternative transport options where possible

Monitor official announcements from Sri Lanka Railways for updates

The disruption is expected to affect a broad cross-section of passengers, including daily commuters, students, and those travelling between provinces.

Situation Being Closely Monitored

Authorities are believed to be monitoring developments closely as negotiations between railway unions and relevant government bodies continue. It remains to be seen whether a resolution can be reached before the planned strike takes effect and whether further train services will face cancellation in the coming hours and days.

Sri Lanka Railways has yet to issue a comprehensive official statement regarding the full extent of the expected disruptions or contingency plans for affected passengers.

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