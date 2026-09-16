Panadura Court Slaps Rs. 400,000 Fine on Supermarket Chain Over Price Fraud and Expired Products

Two Branches Penalised for Consumer Violations

Two branches of a well-known supermarket chain have been ordered to pay a combined fine of Rs. 400,000 after the Panadura Magistrate's Court found them guilty of altering product prices and selling expired goods to unsuspecting customers.

Violations That Put Consumers at Risk

The court's ruling follows an investigation that uncovered serious breaches of consumer protection standards at both locations. Authorities found that the supermarket branches had engaged in unauthorised alterations to the marked prices of products, a practice that directly deceives shoppers. More alarmingly, expired items were identified on the shelves and available for purchase, posing a potential health risk to members of the public.

A Warning to the Retail Sector

The ruling sends a firm message to retailers across Sri Lanka that consumer rights violations will not be tolerated by the courts. Shoppers are entitled to purchase goods at their correctly displayed prices and, above all, to trust that the products they buy are safe for consumption.

Price label alterations detected at both branch locations

Expired products found available for sale to the public

Combined fine of Rs. 400,000 imposed by the Panadura Magistrate's Court

Consumer advocacy groups have long called for stricter enforcement against supermarkets and retail outlets that flout regulations, and this latest court decision is likely to be welcomed as a step in the right direction. Authorities are urged to continue routine inspections to ensure compliance across the retail industry island-wide.