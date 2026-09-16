Final Farewell: Aravinda de Silva's Mother Laid to Rest in Colombo Amid Surety Warrant Proceedings

The funeral of the late mother of former Sri Lankan cricket captain Aravinda de Silva was held in Colombo on Wednesday, drawing family members, friends, and well-wishers to pay their final respects to the beloved matriarch.

A Solemn Send-Off in the Capital

The ceremony took place in Colombo and was attended by those close to the de Silva family, offering a moment of collective mourning for a woman whose son remains one of Sri Lanka's most celebrated sporting icons. Aravinda de Silva, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to have ever represented the island nation, was present to bid farewell to his mother.

Legal Proceedings Draw Attention

The occasion also drew attention to ongoing legal matters surrounding Aravinda de Silva, with his legal representative stepping forward to clarify details pertaining to a surety warrant issued against the former captain.

The lawyer offered an explanation regarding the nature of the surety warrant, providing clarity on the legal process involved and what obligations it places on de Silva moving forward. Surety warrants are typically issued by Sri Lankan courts to ensure that an individual appears before the court when required, with a named guarantor standing as assurance.

A Legend Beyond the Boundary

Aravinda de Silva remains a towering figure in Sri Lankan cricket history, most famously remembered for his extraordinary all-round performance in the 1996 Cricket World Cup final, in which he scored an unbeaten century and also claimed three wickets, guiding Sri Lanka to their historic maiden World Cup title.

The nation continues to hold him in the highest regard, and the passing of his mother has prompted an outpouring of condolences from across Sri Lanka's cricket community and the wider public.

Further details regarding the legal matter are expected to emerge as proceedings continue in the coming days.

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