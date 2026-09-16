Sri Lanka's Javelin Star Pathirage Faces Major Setback as Crucial Equipment Goes Missing Ahead of Asian Games

Sri Lankan javelin thrower Nimesh Pathirage has been dealt a significant blow in the lead-up to the Asian Games after his competition-grade 90-metre javelins went missing, leaving the athlete and his support team scrambling to resolve the crisis before the prestigious continental event.

A Critical Loss at the Worst Possible Time

Pathirage, one of Sri Lanka's most promising track and field athletes, relies on specialist javelins calibrated for elite-level competition. The missing equipment — designed to meet the technical standards required for throws reaching the 90-metre range — represents not only a significant financial loss but also a serious disruption to the athlete's preparation and training rhythm ahead of one of Asia's biggest sporting spectacles.

For a javelin thrower of Pathirage's calibre, training with the correct implement is essential. Switching equipment at short notice can affect an athlete's technique, timing, and overall performance, making the situation particularly concerning as the Asian Games draw closer.

Asian Games Preparation Under Threat

The Asian Games represent one of the most important competitions on the international athletics calendar, attracting the finest talent from across the continent. For Sri Lanka, athletes like Pathirage carry the hopes of a nation eager to make its mark in field events at the highest level.

The loss of his javelins threatens to undermine weeks, if not months, of dedicated preparation. Athletics officials and team management are understood to be working urgently to address the situation and ensure Pathirage is able to compete to the best of his ability.

Broader Challenges for Sri Lankan Athletics

The incident once again highlights the logistical and resource challenges faced by Sri Lankan athletes competing on the international stage. Unlike larger sporting nations with well-funded athletic programmes, Sri Lankan competitors often navigate significant hurdles in securing and transporting specialist equipment for major tournaments.

Supporters and athletics enthusiasts across the island will be hoping that Pathirage is able to overcome this setback and represent Sri Lanka with distinction at the Asian Games, continuing his journey as one of the country's brightest prospects in the javelin event.

Related Video