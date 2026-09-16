Sri Lanka's Apparel Industry Sets Sights on $8 Billion Export Goal

The Joint Apparel Association Forum Sri Lanka (JAAFSL) has announced an ambitious roadmap aimed at propelling the country's garment and apparel sector toward an $8 billion export target, signalling a renewed push to cement Sri Lanka's position as a leading global apparel manufacturer.

A Strategic Vision for Growth

The industry body unveiled its forward-looking plan as part of a broader effort to galvanise stakeholders across the apparel value chain, from manufacturers and exporters to policymakers and investors. The announcement marks a significant moment for one of Sri Lanka's most vital economic pillars, which has long been a cornerstone of the island nation's foreign exchange earnings.

JAAFSL's vision outlines a structured approach to achieving the ambitious $8 billion milestone, focusing on scaling up production capacity, attracting investment, and enhancing the sector's global competitiveness.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

The apparel industry remains one of Sri Lanka's largest export earners, employing hundreds of thousands of workers — the majority of whom are women — and contributing substantially to the national economy. Reaching the $8 billion target would represent a transformational leap for the sector and deliver a meaningful boost to the country's economic recovery efforts following recent years of financial turbulence.

Strengthening Sri Lanka's standing in international apparel markets

Creating new employment opportunities across the country

Driving investment into manufacturing infrastructure and technology

Diversifying the export base to reduce economic vulnerability

Industry Confidence on the Rise

The unveiling of this vision reflects a growing sense of optimism within the Sri Lankan apparel sector, with industry leaders signalling their readiness to work alongside government authorities to create an enabling environment for export-led growth.

JAAFSL's announcement underscores the sector's determination to not only recover but to reach new heights in global apparel trade.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its path toward economic stabilisation, the apparel industry's bold $8 billion ambition offers a compelling narrative of resilience and forward momentum — one that stakeholders across the public and private sectors will be watching closely in the months ahead.

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