Sri Lanka Launches 2026 Offshore Oil and Gas Licensing Round Targeting Four Mannar Basin Blocks

Sri Lanka has officially launched its 2026 offshore licensing round, offering four exploration blocks located in the Mannar Basin for international bidding, marking a significant step in the island nation's efforts to develop its upstream oil and gas sector.

Mannar Basin Back in the Spotlight

The Mannar Basin, situated off Sri Lanka's northwestern coast, has long been regarded as one of South Asia's most promising frontier hydrocarbon regions. The decision to open four blocks within this basin to international operators signals renewed government confidence in the area's commercial potential and reflects a broader push to attract foreign energy investment to the country.

The licensing round is being administered as Sri Lanka seeks to strengthen its energy security and reduce its dependence on costly fuel imports, which have historically placed significant pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves and national budget.

A Strategic Move for Energy Independence

Sri Lanka's energy import bill has been a persistent burden on its economy, a challenge that was brought into sharp focus during the severe economic crisis the country endured in 2022. Developing domestic hydrocarbon resources, if proven commercially viable, could offer a long-term remedy to this structural vulnerability.

Four offshore exploration blocks are being offered in the 2026 licensing round

All blocks are located within the Mannar Basin off the northwestern coast

The round is open to international oil and gas companies

The initiative is part of Sri Lanka's broader energy security strategy

Attracting Global Interest

The Mannar Basin has previously drawn the attention of major international energy firms. Earlier exploration activity in the region indicated the presence of natural gas, raising hopes that sustained investment and modern exploration technology could unlock significant reserves beneath Sri Lankan waters.

Sri Lanka's decision to move forward with this licensing round reflects a clear commitment to revitalising its upstream energy sector and positioning the country as a viable destination for offshore exploration investment in the region.

Industry observers will be watching closely to see which international companies submit bids and how quickly exploration activity can be mobilised once licences are awarded. For Sri Lanka, the stakes are high — a successful discovery in the Mannar Basin could fundamentally reshape the country's energy landscape for decades to come.

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