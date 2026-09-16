Police Freeze Rs. 180 Million in Assets Linked to Notorious Underworld Figure 'Bathala Heen Mahattaya

Major Asset Seizure Targets Underworld-Linked Properties

The Police Illegal Assets Investigation Division has secured a court order to freeze properties estimated to be worth Rs. 180 million, believed to be linked to the notorious underworld figure known as Bathala Heen Mahattaya, authorities confirmed.

Court Order Issued for 14-Day Freeze

The court order places a temporary freeze on the identified properties for a period of 14 days, during which investigators are expected to continue gathering evidence to support further legal proceedings. The move marks a significant step in the ongoing crackdown on illicitly acquired assets connected to organised crime in Sri Lanka.

Part of Broader Anti-Crime Drive

The seizure reflects the growing resolve of Sri Lankan law enforcement to pursue not only criminal suspects but also the financial networks and assets that sustain underworld operations. The Illegal Assets Investigation Division has been increasingly active in recent months, targeting wealth believed to have been accumulated through unlawful means.

Authorities have indicated that investigations into the full extent of assets linked to the suspect remain ongoing, with further legal action possible depending on findings during the freeze period.

The public and legal observers are watching the case closely, as it is seen as a test of the country's commitment to dismantling the financial foundations of organised crime. Further developments are expected as the 14-day freeze period progresses and investigators present their findings before the courts.

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