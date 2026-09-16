Former Politician 'Tissa Kutti' Reports to FCID for Questioning

Former politician Premasiri Jayawardena, widely known by his popular nickname "Tissa Kutti," arrived at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) on Tuesday in connection with an ongoing financial investigation.

The FCID, which operates under Sri Lanka's police framework and is tasked with probing high-profile financial offences and corruption-related matters, summoned the former political figure as part of its inquiries.

Appearance at FCID Headquarters

Tissa Kutti presented himself at the FCID premises as directed by investigators. His arrival drew attention amid continued public interest in accountability proceedings targeting individuals from political and public life in Sri Lanka.

The FCID has in recent years been at the forefront of investigating alleged financial misconduct involving politicians, businesspersons, and other prominent figures, reflecting broader efforts to strengthen financial governance and combat corruption within the country.

Investigation Ongoing

Further details regarding the specific nature of the allegations or charges being examined in connection with Tissa Kutti's appearance have not been officially disclosed at this stage. Authorities are expected to provide additional information as the investigation progresses.

The public and political observers will be closely watching developments as the FCID continues its proceedings in this matter.

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