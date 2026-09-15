Missed Opportunity: How Sri Lanka Lost Its Chance to Join BRICS While Others Lobbied Hard

Sri Lanka appears to have missed a significant geopolitical opportunity after failing to secure membership in the BRICS bloc, even as other nations actively pursued and successfully lobbied for their inclusion in the expanding alliance of major emerging economies.

A Costly Lack of Diplomatic Engagement

While several countries mounted sustained diplomatic campaigns to gain entry into the influential grouping — which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — Sri Lanka's efforts fell noticeably short, leaving the island nation on the outside looking in as the bloc continued to grow its membership and global influence.

Analysts and observers have pointed to a lack of proactive lobbying and high-level diplomatic engagement as key factors behind Sri Lanka's failure to capitalise on what could have been a transformative moment for the country's foreign policy and economic outlook.

What BRICS Membership Could Have Meant

Membership in BRICS carries considerable strategic weight, offering nations access to alternative financial frameworks, including the New Development Bank, as well as closer ties with some of the world's fastest-growing economies. For Sri Lanka, still navigating the aftermath of its worst economic crisis in decades, such access could have provided meaningful relief and long-term development opportunities.

Access to BRICS-affiliated financial institutions and development funding

Strengthened trade and investment ties with member economies

Greater geopolitical leverage on the world stage

Opportunities to reduce dependence on traditional Western-led financial bodies

Others Seized the Moment

In stark contrast to Sri Lanka's passive approach, several other nations engaged in vigorous diplomatic outreach, securing their positions within the bloc's expanding framework. This has raised uncomfortable questions about the effectiveness of Sri Lanka's foreign policy machinery and whether the country is adequately equipped to identify and act on such opportunities in a timely manner.

While other countries dispatched senior officials, cultivated relationships with BRICS member states, and formally communicated their interest in joining, Sri Lanka appeared to lag behind in mounting a credible and coordinated bid.

A Wake-Up Call for Sri Lankan Foreign Policy

The episode is being viewed by many as a broader wake-up call for Sri Lanka's approach to international relations. With the global order shifting and new multilateral groupings gaining influence, experts warn that the country cannot afford to remain reactive when it comes to foreign policy decisions of this magnitude.

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery and seeks to reposition itself on the world stage, the BRICS episode underscores the urgent need for a more strategic, proactive and well-resourced diplomatic approach — one that ensures the country does not find itself on the sidelines of future opportunities of similar importance.

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