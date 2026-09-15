Colombo Roads Flooded as Heavy Morning Rains Cause Widespread Traffic Chaos

Heavy rainfall that began in the early hours of Tuesday (15) has resulted in widespread flooding across several roads in and around Colombo, bringing traffic to a near standstill and causing significant disruption to residents and commuters across the capital.

Streets Submerged Across the City

The relentless downpour, which intensified through the morning, overwhelmed drainage systems in multiple parts of Colombo, leaving key roads submerged under floodwaters. Motorists and pedestrians faced considerable difficulty navigating the affected areas, with many vehicles struggling to pass through the waterlogged stretches.

The flooding has created severe congestion across the city, with commuters reporting unusually long delays during the morning hours. Public transport services have also been impacted, adding to the frustration of daily travellers attempting to reach their workplaces and schools.

Residents Urged to Exercise Caution

Authorities have called on the public to remain vigilant and exercise caution when travelling through flood-prone areas. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary journeys until conditions improve and water levels recede.

Several key roads in Colombo remain submerged or partially flooded

Traffic congestion has been reported across multiple routes in the capital

Drainage systems appear overwhelmed by the volume of rainfall

Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes where possible

The situation serves as a stark reminder of Colombo's persistent vulnerability to urban flooding, a challenge that continues to affect the city each monsoon season.

A Recurring Challenge for the Capital

Urban flooding in Colombo is not an unfamiliar occurrence, with the city regularly experiencing waterlogging during periods of heavy rainfall due to inadequate drainage infrastructure in many localities. Authorities and urban planners have long faced calls to invest in more robust flood mitigation measures to protect the capital's residents and its economic activity from the growing impact of such weather events.

Residents are encouraged to monitor weather updates from the Department of Meteorology and follow guidance from local authorities as the situation continues to develop.

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