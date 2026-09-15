Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Frail Appearance at Political Rally Sparks Public Concern

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa drew widespread attention over the weekend after appearing visibly frail at a political rally, prompting concern among supporters and observers alike. Notably, the ex-head of state did not deliver a speech at the event, a departure that only added to speculation about his current state of health.

A Subdued Presence at the Rally

Gotabaya, who fled Sri Lanka in July 2022 amid mass protests triggered by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, made a rare public appearance at the gathering. Those in attendance and political observers noted that he looked significantly weaker than in previous public outings, with his physical condition becoming a talking point both at the venue and across social media platforms.

His decision to skip addressing the crowd was seen as particularly unusual, given that political rallies typically serve as platforms for former leaders to reassert influence or maintain relevance within party circles.

A Leader Largely Out of the Public Eye

Since returning to Sri Lanka following his resignation and self-imposed exile, Gotabaya Rajapaksa has maintained a relatively low public profile. His presidency, which ended abruptly when protesters stormed the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, remains one of the most turbulent chapters in the country's post-independence history.

The economic collapse that defined the final months of his tenure led to severe shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods, pushing millions of Sri Lankans into hardship. The memory of that period continues to shape public sentiment toward the former president.

Public Reaction

Reactions to his appearance have been mixed. While some supporters expressed genuine concern for his wellbeing, critics were less sympathetic, pointing to the lasting damage they attribute to his administration's policies. On social media, images and videos from the rally circulated rapidly, with many Sri Lankans weighing in on his noticeably changed appearance.

No official statement has been issued by Gotabaya Rajapaksa or his representatives regarding his health condition at the time of this report.