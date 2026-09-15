Jaffna Marks Thileepan Commemorations with Unveiling of Bronze Statue

Commemorations honouring LTTE political wing leader Thileepan have begun in Jaffna, marked by the unveiling of a bronze statue dedicated to the figure who remains a deeply significant symbol for many Tamil people in the north of Sri Lanka.

The statue was unveiled as part of annual remembrance events held in the Jaffna peninsula, drawing participants who gather each year to mark the anniversary associated with Thileepan, who died in 1987 following a prolonged hunger strike staged to press demands on behalf of the Tamil community.

A Figure of Enduring Significance

Thileepan, whose full name was Rasaiah Parthipan, carried out his fast unto death at the Nainativu Nagapooshani Amman temple premises in Jaffna, refusing food for 11 days in protest against what he described as failures by the Indian and Sri Lankan governments to meet Tamil political demands. His death on 26 September 1987 elevated him to a revered status among many Tamil nationalists.

The unveiling of the bronze statue marks a significant step in how communities in the north are choosing to publicly memorialise figures from the conflict era, as physical monuments now stand alongside the annual commemorative gatherings that have long been held in the region.

Commemorations Continue in the North

The events in Jaffna reflect the ongoing importance that communities in the Northern Province place on remembrance, with families and supporters attending to pay their respects. Such commemorations have at various times faced restrictions in the post-war period, making public memorialisation events particularly notable when they proceed.

The bronze statue is expected to serve as a lasting landmark within the Jaffna community, providing a focal point for future remembrance activities centred on Thileepan's legacy and the broader Tamil political cause he represented during one of the most turbulent chapters in Sri Lanka's modern history.