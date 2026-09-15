Easter Sunday Bombings Trial: CID Makes Explosive Claims About Alleged Intelligence Involvement

New Allegations Shake Easter Attacks Investigation

Fresh and deeply troubling allegations have emerged in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) presented startling new findings before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court.

CID Reveals Findings in Court

The CID informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court that its investigations have uncovered information pointing to the possible involvement of sections of the intelligence community in connection with the devastating Easter Sunday attacks, which claimed the lives of over 260 people and wounded hundreds more on April 21, 2019.

The disclosure marks a significant development in one of Sri Lanka's most consequential criminal investigations, raising serious questions about potential institutional failures — or worse, deliberate complicity — in the lead-up to the coordinated bombings that targeted churches and luxury hotels across the island.

A Case That Continues to Haunt Sri Lanka

The Easter Sunday attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in Sri Lanka's modern history. Six simultaneous suicide bombings carried out by local Islamist extremists affiliated with National Thowheed Jamath devastated worshippers attending Easter services and guests at prominent Colombo hotels.

Survivors, victims' families, and civil society groups have long demanded full accountability, repeatedly expressing frustration over the slow pace of justice and unanswered questions surrounding what security forces knew before the attacks occurred.

Intelligence Warnings Ignored

It has been well established that credible warnings about an impending attack were shared with senior Sri Lankan officials and intelligence officers in the days prior to the bombings. Despite this, adequate preventive action was not taken — a failure that has remained at the heart of public outrage and legal scrutiny ever since.

The latest CID revelations, if substantiated, could dramatically widen the scope of the investigation and potentially implicate individuals within state security structures who were previously considered witnesses rather than suspects.

Proceedings Continue

The case before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court is expected to continue, with investigators indicating that further disclosures may follow as the CID pursues all leads related to the alleged intelligence angle. Legal observers and victims' advocacy groups are closely watching how the court responds to these new submissions.

For the families of those killed and injured in the attacks, each new revelation renews both hope for justice and grief over losses that have never truly healed.

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