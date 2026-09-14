Two Sri Lankans Arrested in South Korea Over High-Concentration Cannabis Seizure

South Korean authorities have arrested two Sri Lankan nationals following a drug bust in Busan, in a case involving high-concentration cannabis, according to reports from South Korean media.

Busan Customs at the Centre of the Operation

Officers from Busan Customs intercepted the two individuals as part of an ongoing effort to crack down on drug trafficking through one of South Korea's busiest port cities. The case has drawn attention due to the high concentration levels of the cannabis involved, which suggests a more potent and potentially more commercially valuable form of the substance.

Details of the Arrest

The two Sri Lankan suspects were taken into custody by Busan Customs officials, who have been intensifying scrutiny of international arrivals and shipments amid rising concerns over drug smuggling networks operating through South Korean ports. Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact quantity of cannabis seized or the precise circumstances under which the two individuals were apprehended.

Implications for Sri Lanka

The arrest of Sri Lankan nationals abroad in drug-related cases raises concerns back home, as Sri Lanka continues to grapple with the issue of its citizens becoming entangled in international narcotics networks. Such incidents can have serious diplomatic and reputational consequences for the country.

South Korean law enforcement maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy toward drug offences, with penalties that can include lengthy prison sentences for those convicted of trafficking or possession of controlled substances. The two suspects are expected to face legal proceedings under South Korean law.

Further details are anticipated as the investigation progresses.