Sri Lanka Customs Uncovers Brazen Smuggling Attempt by Passenger Arriving from Uganda

Sri Lanka Customs officials have made a startling discovery after intercepting a passenger arriving at Bandaranaike International Airport on a flight from Uganda, revealing a highly unusual method of concealing contraband.

The traveller, who landed in Colombo, was found to be carrying smuggled items hidden inside their body — a method commonly referred to by law enforcement as internal or body cavity concealment. The incident has once again highlighted the lengths to which smugglers will go in attempting to bypass Sri Lanka's border security measures.

A Growing Challenge for Border Authorities

Sri Lanka Customs officers, who remain vigilant against increasingly sophisticated smuggling techniques, detected the concealment during a routine inspection process at the airport. The discovery underscores the critical importance of thorough screening procedures for all incoming international passengers, regardless of their point of origin.

Body-packing, as the practice is known internationally, poses serious health risks to those who engage in it, as internally concealed packages can rupture, leading to life-threatening consequences for the carrier.

Authorities Respond

Sri Lanka Customs has launched a formal investigation into the incident. Officials are working to determine the nature and quantity of the smuggled material, as well as any potential networks linked to the attempt.

This case serves as a stark reminder to the public and to those who may be coerced or tempted into acting as carriers for criminal organisations that Sri Lankan authorities maintain robust detection capabilities at all major ports of entry.

The passenger arrived on a flight originating from Uganda.

Contraband was discovered concealed internally on the individual.

Sri Lanka Customs has initiated a formal investigation.

The incident took place at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo.

Authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity related to smuggling operations through the relevant law enforcement channels.