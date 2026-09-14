Rupee Slips Against Dollar as Selling Rate Climbs to Rs. 333 at Commercial Banks

The Sri Lankan rupee has edged lower against the US dollar at commercial banks across the country, with the greenback's selling rate rising to Rs. 333 as of today, 14th January.

Slight Depreciation Recorded

Data from commercial banks indicate a marginal depreciation of the local currency compared to the previous trading session. While the movement remains modest, it reflects the continued volatility that has characterised the rupee's performance in recent months as Sri Lanka navigates its ongoing economic recovery.

The selling rate — the rate at which banks sell foreign currency to customers — has climbed to Rs. 333 per US dollar, a figure that will be closely watched by importers, businesses, and individuals engaged in foreign currency transactions.

Impact on Businesses and Consumers

A higher dollar selling rate typically places additional pressure on importers, as the cost of purchasing foreign currency to settle overseas payments increases. This can have downstream effects on the prices of imported goods, including fuel, pharmaceuticals, and consumer products — sectors that remain sensitive to exchange rate fluctuations in the Sri Lankan market.

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka has been working to stabilise its currency following the severe foreign exchange crisis that contributed to the country's historic economic downturn. While the rupee has shown signs of gradual recovery over the past year, day-to-day fluctuations continue to reflect the fragility of the broader macroeconomic environment.

Market analysts and members of the public are advised to monitor daily rates published by their respective banks, as exchange rates may vary slightly between institutions and are subject to change throughout the trading day.