Meteorology Department Issues Red Alert Lightning Warnings Across 20 Districts

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a severe lightning advisory, placing 20 districts across the island under red alert as dangerous weather conditions threaten multiple provinces.

Widespread Red Alerts Issued

The advisory covers a broad sweep of the country, with red alerts in effect for districts spanning the North-central, North-western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces, among others. The widespread nature of the warning signals a significant period of atmospheric instability affecting much of the island simultaneously.

Public Urged to Exercise Extreme Caution

Authorities are urging residents across the affected districts to take the advisory seriously, as lightning strikes pose a deadly risk to those caught outdoors or in exposed locations. Members of the public are advised to remain indoors where possible and to stay away from tall trees, open fields, and bodies of water during periods of heavy electrical activity.

Avoid sheltering under trees or near metal structures during thunderstorms

Stay indoors and away from windows and doors

Unplug electrical appliances to prevent damage from power surges

Fishermen and those at sea are strongly advised to return to shore immediately

Monitoring the Situation

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor weather patterns closely and may update or extend the advisory as conditions develop. Residents across all 20 affected districts are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and to heed any further warnings issued by meteorological authorities.

Sri Lankans living in or travelling through the affected provinces are strongly encouraged to prioritise their safety and avoid unnecessary outdoor activity until the severe lightning threat has passed.