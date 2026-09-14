NPP Rallies Continue Despite Election Victory, Deputy Minister Explains Why

Deputy Minister Prasanna Gunasena has shed light on why the National People's Power (NPP) government continues to hold public rallies even after successfully securing power at the polls, clarifying that winning an election does not mark the end of the party's engagement with the people.

Governing Power Alone Is Not Enough

According to Deputy Minister Gunasena, while the NPP has achieved governing authority, the party believes that holding office is only one part of a broader mission. The rallies, he explained, serve as a vital channel for maintaining direct communication between the government and the Sri Lankan public.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that the NPP views public mobilisation as an essential tool not just for electoral campaigns, but as an ongoing mechanism for accountability and grassroots engagement even while in government.

Keeping the Public Informed and Involved

Gunasena stressed that the rallies allow the NPP leadership to update citizens on government progress, policy directions, and the challenges being faced in delivering on their promises. Rather than retreating behind closed doors after the election, the party has chosen to remain visible and accessible to ordinary Sri Lankans.

The NPP's continued public outreach reflects its position that true governance requires the active participation and awareness of the people, not merely the exercise of parliamentary majority.

The move has drawn both praise and scrutiny, with supporters viewing it as a sign of transparency and critics questioning whether such rallies are a distraction from the business of governing.

The NPP, which swept to power on a wave of public enthusiasm and an anti-corruption mandate, has consistently positioned itself as a movement rather than a traditional political party — a distinction that appears to be shaping its approach to governance as much as it did its path to victory.