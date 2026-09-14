Boris Johnson's Ukraine Train Visit Ends in Near-Miss as Russian Strike Hits Station

Close Call for Former British PM During Ukraine Visit

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson narrowly escaped danger during a visit to Ukraine after Russian forces struck a train shortly after he departed from a station, in what observers are describing as a serious security incident.

Johnson, who has been one of the most prominent Western political figures to show public solidarity with Ukraine since Russia's invasion, was travelling by rail when the attack occurred. The strike targeted a train that was behind the one carrying the former UK leader, raising immediate concerns about the safety of high-profile foreign visitors to the war-torn country.

Details of the Incident

The attack took place shortly after Johnson's train had left the station, underscoring the unpredictable and ever-present dangers that exist across Ukraine's rail network, which has become a critical lifeline for both civilian movement and the transport of international dignitaries visiting Kyiv.

While Johnson was not harmed in the incident, the strike highlighted the risks faced not only by Ukrainian civilians but also by foreign officials and public figures who continue to make solidarity visits to the country amid the ongoing conflict.

Johnson's History of Ukraine Visits

Boris Johnson has made multiple visits to Ukraine since leaving office, maintaining a close personal relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His appearances in Kyiv have been widely praised by Ukrainian officials and have helped sustain international attention on the conflict.

Ukraine's rail system has remained operational throughout the war, serving as a primary route for foreign dignitaries entering the country, as air travel remains suspended due to the conflict. However, Russian forces have repeatedly targeted railway infrastructure as part of their broader military campaign.

Security Concerns for International Visitors

The incident is expected to prompt fresh discussions among Western governments regarding the security arrangements surrounding official and unofficial visits to Ukraine. Key concerns include:

The vulnerability of rail corridors to missile and drone strikes

The coordination of security protocols for visiting dignitaries

The potential risk to civilian passengers travelling alongside or near high-profile individuals

Despite the dangers, a steady stream of world leaders and senior politicians have continued to visit Ukraine in a show of solidarity, with rail travel remaining the primary mode of entry into the country for such visits.

No immediate statement was issued by Johnson's representatives regarding the incident at the time of reporting.

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