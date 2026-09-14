Caroline Jurie and Chula Padmendra Walk Free as Court Acquits Pair Over Mrs. Sri Lanka Crown Controversy

Former Mrs. World Caroline Jurie and fellow pageant figure Chula Padmendra have been acquitted by a Sri Lankan court in connection with the widely publicised incident involving the forcible removal of a crown during the Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant, bringing a legal conclusion to one of the country's most talked-about controversies in recent years.

The Incident That Shocked the Nation

The case stemmed from a dramatic and highly publicised moment at the Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant, during which the reigning titleholder had her crown removed on stage in front of a live audience. The incident sparked immediate public outrage and drew significant international media attention, raising serious questions about conduct within the local pageant industry.

Jurie, who had represented Sri Lanka on the world stage, was at the centre of the controversy, with Padmendra also implicated in the events that unfolded that evening. The incident led to legal proceedings being initiated against both individuals.

Court Delivers Acquittal

Following the conclusion of legal proceedings, the court has now acquitted both Caroline Jurie and Chula Padmendra, clearing them of the charges they faced in relation to the incident. The acquittal marks the end of a case that had kept public attention firmly fixed on Sri Lanka's glamour and pageantry circles for an extended period.

A Long Road Through the Courts

The legal process drew considerable public interest throughout its duration, with supporters and critics of those involved closely following developments. The case also prompted broader discussions in Sri Lanka about standards of conduct at public events and the treatment of pageant titleholders.

With the court now delivering its verdict, both Jurie and Padmendra are free of any legal liability connected to the crown removal incident, closing a contentious chapter in Sri Lankan pageant history.

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