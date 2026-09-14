Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa to Face FCID Questioning Over Rs. 10 Million CT Scanner Deposit

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa is set to be summoned before the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) for questioning in connection with a Rs. 10 million deposit linked to a CT scanner transaction, according to reports citing the Sinhala daily Dinamina.

FCID Steps Up Financial Scrutiny

The FCID, which is tasked with investigating financial crimes and corruption-related offences, is expected to question Mrs. Rajapaksa regarding the circumstances surrounding the substantial deposit allegedly connected to the procurement of a CT scanner. Full details of the case are yet to be officially disclosed by investigators.

The development marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts by law enforcement authorities to examine financial transactions linked to prominent figures from the previous Rajapaksa administration.

Part of Broader Investigations

The FCID has in recent years been actively pursuing a range of financial crime inquiries involving individuals connected to former governments. The latest move to question the former First Lady signals that investigators are widening the scope of their examinations into alleged financial irregularities from that era.

Mrs. Shiranthi Rajapaksa served as First Lady during the presidency of Mahinda Rajapaksa. No formal charges have been announced at this stage, and the questioning is understood to be part of the investigative process.

Further details are expected to emerge as the FCID proceeds with its inquiry.

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