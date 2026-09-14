Colombo Court Slaps Rs. 300,000 in Fines on Three Businesses for Flouting Consumer Price Display Rules

Three private companies operating in Colombo have been ordered to pay fines totalling Rs. 300,000 after the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court found them guilty of violating consumer protection regulations related to the display of prices at their outlets.

Court Takes Firm Stance on Consumer Rights

The ruling sends a clear message to retailers and businesses across the country that failure to comply with mandatory price display requirements will not be taken lightly by the authorities. Each of the three companies was fined as a direct consequence of their breach of established consumer protection laws governing how goods and services must be priced and displayed for customers.

Price Display Laws Designed to Protect the Public

Under Sri Lankan consumer protection regulations, businesses are required to clearly display prices on goods and services offered to the public. These rules are intended to ensure transparency, prevent price gouging, and empower consumers to make informed purchasing decisions.

Three Colombo-based private companies were penalised

Total fines imposed amounted to Rs. 300,000

Violations related to mandatory price display requirements

The case was heard before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court

A Warning to the Wider Business Community

Businesses operating in Sri Lanka are legally obligated to display prices clearly and accurately, and the courts have demonstrated their willingness to enforce these obligations with financial penalties.

Consumer advocates have long called for stricter enforcement of pricing transparency laws, particularly amid the country's ongoing cost-of-living pressures. This latest court action is likely to be welcomed by consumer rights groups who argue that hidden or unlisted prices leave ordinary Sri Lankans vulnerable to exploitation.

Authorities are urged to continue monitoring businesses across the island to ensure compliance, and members of the public are encouraged to report outlets that fail to display prices as required by law.