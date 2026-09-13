UNFPA Donates Quarter-Million Dollar Emergency Health Supplies to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Health

Major Contribution to Strengthen Disaster Response Capacity

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has formally handed over a consignment of emergency supplies valued at US$250,641 to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Health, bolstering the country's capacity to respond to disasters and humanitarian crises.

Strengthening Health System Resilience

The donation represents a significant investment in Sri Lanka's public health infrastructure, particularly in the area of emergency preparedness. The supplies are intended to support the Ministry of Health in delivering timely and effective medical assistance during disaster situations, when access to essential healthcare resources becomes critical.

UNFPA, which focuses on reproductive health, maternal care, and emergency response, has maintained an active presence in Sri Lanka, working alongside government institutions to address health vulnerabilities across the island.

A Timely Investment in Public Health

The handover underscores the continued partnership between the Sri Lankan government and United Nations agencies in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of vulnerable populations, especially during times of natural disaster or civil emergency.

Sri Lanka has in recent years faced a range of challenges — from economic hardship to extreme weather events — making such contributions from international partners all the more vital for sustaining frontline health services.

The Ministry of Health is expected to deploy the supplies through its established disaster response mechanisms, ensuring they reach affected communities swiftly when the need arises.