Hambantota Port Employee Nabbed in Smart Key Theft Racket

A worker employed at Hambantota Port has been taken into custody along with a businessman in connection with an alleged scheme involving the theft and subsequent sale of vehicle smart keys, authorities have confirmed.

Suspects Apprehended

The two individuals were arrested following an investigation into suspicious activity linked to vehicle smart keys at the southern port facility. The Hambantota Port employee is believed to have used his position of access to facilitate the alleged theft, while the businessman is suspected of having played a role in the onward sale of the stolen items.

Nature of the Alleged Racket

Smart keys, which are used to operate modern vehicles electronically, hold significant value on the black market, as they can be used to gain unauthorised access to or take control of vehicles. Investigators believe the two suspects were operating as part of a coordinated scheme to profit from the stolen keys.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are continuing their investigations into the matter to determine the full extent of the alleged racket, including whether additional individuals may have been involved. The suspects are expected to be produced before a magistrate as the legal process moves forward.

Hambantota Port, a strategically significant facility on Sri Lanka's southern coast, has in recent years been at the centre of considerable national and international attention. Authorities have indicated that security measures at the port remain under scrutiny in light of the incident.

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