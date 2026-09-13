Sri Lanka Name Men's and Women's Cricket Squads for Asian Games

Island Nation Sets Sights on Asian Games Glory

Sri Lanka Cricket has officially announced the squads for both the men's and women's cricket competitions at the upcoming Asian Games, signalling the island nation's ambitions to make a strong impression on one of Asia's most prestigious multi-sport stages.

A Platform Beyond the Usual Circuit

The Asian Games represent a rare and significant opportunity for Sri Lankan cricketers to compete in a multi-discipline international tournament, where cricket sits alongside dozens of other sporting disciplines. The event carries particular weight as it brings together the continent's finest athletes across all sporting codes, making a strong cricket performance a matter of national pride.

Both Men's and Women's Teams Selected

Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed selections for both the men's and women's sides, reflecting the board's commitment to developing and promoting the sport across genders at the highest possible level. The inclusion of both teams underscores the growing profile of women's cricket in Sri Lanka, which has steadily gained momentum in recent years on the international stage.

Eyes on the Competition

Sri Lanka will face stiff competition from traditional cricketing powerhouses as well as emerging Asian nations who have been making rapid strides in the shorter formats of the game. The Asian Games cricket tournament is typically played in a Twenty20 format, demanding sharp, aggressive performances from both squads.

Cricket fans across the country will be eagerly watching as their representatives take to the field, hopeful that the selected players can deliver results worthy of the Sri Lankan cricketing legacy.

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