Sri Lanka Mourns Passing of Manel Abeysekara, the Nation's Pioneering First Female Diplomat

A Trailblazer in Sri Lankan Diplomacy

Sri Lanka has lost a historic figure with the passing of Manel Abeysekara, widely recognised as the country's first female diplomat. Her death marks the end of an era for Sri Lankan foreign service, as she was a trailblazing woman who broke through significant barriers at a time when diplomacy remained an almost exclusively male domain.

A Legacy That Opened Doors for Women

Abeysekara's entry into the diplomatic service was itself a landmark moment in Sri Lankan history. By becoming the first woman to represent the nation on the international stage in an official diplomatic capacity, she paved the way for generations of Sri Lankan women who followed her into public service and foreign affairs.

Her career stood as a powerful symbol of what Sri Lankan women could achieve at the highest levels of government and international engagement, inspiring countless individuals across the country.

Remembered with Respect and Gratitude

News of her passing has prompted tributes from across Sri Lanka's political and civil society landscape. Those who knew her and those who simply admired her legacy from afar have united in honouring her memory and the profound contribution she made to her country.

Manel Abeysekara's life and career serve as an enduring reminder of the importance of breaking boundaries and the lasting impact one individual can have on an entire nation's history. She leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire Sri Lankan women for years to come.

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