President Dissanayake Moves to Abolish VAT on School Books

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced that the government intends to remove the Value Added Tax (VAT) currently imposed on school books, in a move expected to ease the financial burden on families across Sri Lanka.

Relief for Families Amid Rising Costs

The announcement signals a significant policy shift aimed at making education more affordable for Sri Lankan households, many of whom have struggled with the rising cost of living in recent years. By scrapping VAT on school books, the government hopes to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for parents at the start of each academic year.

The decision is widely seen as part of the Dissanayake administration's broader commitment to prioritising education and supporting working-class and middle-income families who bear the greatest burden of such indirect taxes.

A Step Towards Accessible Education

Education advocates and parents alike are expected to welcome the move, as the cost of school stationery and textbooks has remained a persistent concern for many Sri Lankan families, particularly those with multiple school-going children.

The removal of VAT on school books reflects the government's recognition that education-related expenses should not be made heavier by taxation.

Further details regarding the implementation timeline and the legislative steps required to formalise the VAT exemption are yet to be officially announced by the government.