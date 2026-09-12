Sri Lanka Navy Arrests Two in Mannar Over Illegal Ambergris Possession

The Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended two suspects found in possession of ambergris in the Mannar district, authorities confirmed, as naval forces continue their crackdown on the illegal trade of the rare and highly valuable substance.

Suspects Caught in Mannar

Naval personnel operating in the Mannar area moved swiftly to detain the two individuals after discovering they were carrying ambergris, a substance strictly regulated under Sri Lankan law. The arrests form part of ongoing naval operations aimed at curbing smuggling activities along the island's coastline.

What Is Ambergris?

Ambergris is a waxy, naturally occurring substance produced in the digestive tract of sperm whales. Highly prized in the international perfume industry as a fixative agent, it commands extraordinarily high prices on the black market, making it a frequent target for illegal traders and smugglers operating across South Asian coastal regions.

Ambergris is sometimes referred to as "floating gold" due to its immense market value

Its possession and trade are heavily restricted in Sri Lanka under wildlife protection legislation

Sri Lanka's coastal waters have seen repeated incidents of ambergris-related arrests in recent years

Navy Maintains Coastal Vigilance

The Sri Lanka Navy has intensified surveillance operations along the northern coastline, particularly in areas such as Mannar, which has historically been a hotspot for smuggling activity given its proximity to international waters.

Naval forces remain committed to preventing the illegal trade of protected marine substances and will continue to enforce the law firmly against those found in violation.

The two suspects are currently in naval custody and are expected to be handed over to the relevant law enforcement authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings. Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activity related to the illegal trade of ambergris or other protected marine resources.