Two Children Dead After Hand Grenade Hurled at Dehiwala Residence

Two young children have lost their lives following a hand grenade attack on a private residence in Dehiwala, in a shocking incident that has sent waves of alarm through the suburban community south of Colombo.

Fatal Attack on Residential Property

The deadly assault involved a hand grenade being thrown at the house, resulting in the deaths of two children. The attack has prompted an urgent response from law enforcement authorities, who have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The identities and ages of the two victims have not yet been officially confirmed, though authorities are working to notify the families concerned and gather further details as the investigation progresses.

Community in Shock

Residents in the Dehiwala area have expressed deep distress following the attack, which has raised serious concerns about public safety in what is typically regarded as a busy, densely populated residential district along Colombo's southern corridor.

The use of a military-grade explosive device in a civilian neighbourhood has drawn significant attention from both police and government officials, with many calling for a swift and thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

Investigation Under Way

Sri Lanka Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Authorities are expected to examine:

The origin and source of the hand grenade used in the attack

Possible motives behind targeting the specific residence

Any connections the incident may have to organised criminal activity

Further details are expected to be released by authorities as the investigation unfolds. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

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