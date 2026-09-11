Sri Lanka Doubles Death Compensation for Migrant Workers to Rs. 2 Million

Sri Lankan migrant workers and their families have received a significant boost in financial protection, with the government announcing an increase in death compensation to Rs. 2 million — a move welcomed by labour rights advocates and overseas worker communities alike.

A Major Step Forward for Worker Welfare

The revised compensation package marks a substantial improvement in the safety net provided to Sri Lankan nationals working abroad. The increased payout is intended to offer greater financial relief to the families of migrant workers who lose their lives while employed overseas, helping them cope with the sudden and often devastating loss of their primary breadwinner.

Sri Lanka is home to a large overseas workforce, with hundreds of thousands of citizens employed in countries across the Middle East, Asia, and beyond. Remittances sent home by these workers remain a critical pillar of the national economy, making their welfare a matter of both humanitarian and economic importance.

What the Change Means for Families

Under the revised scheme, the death compensation for eligible migrant workers has been raised to Rs. 2 million. This increase is expected to provide more meaningful support to grieving families, many of whom reside in rural areas and depend entirely on income sent from abroad.

The enhanced compensation applies to registered Sri Lankan migrant workers.

Families of deceased workers will be entitled to claim the full revised amount.

The measure reflects growing government recognition of the risks faced by overseas employees.

Broader Context

Labour welfare reforms targeting the migrant worker sector have been a recurring policy discussion in Sri Lanka, particularly following high-profile cases of worker deaths and exploitation abroad. Authorities have faced mounting pressure from civil society organisations to strengthen protections for this vulnerable segment of the workforce.

The increased compensation is seen as an acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by migrant workers and their contribution to the country's foreign exchange earnings.

Officials are urged to ensure that the revised compensation framework is effectively communicated to all registered migrant workers and their families, and that the claims process remains accessible and free from bureaucratic delays.

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