Former AASL Director Defends Aircraft Deal Commissions as Standard Industry Practice

A former Director of Airport and Aviation Services Lanka (AASL) has sparked controversy after publicly defending the practice of paying commissions in aircraft procurement deals, describing it as a routine part of the industry rather than an act of corruption.

Professor Sonal Fernando made the remarks amid renewed scrutiny over aircraft purchases, arguing that commissions offered to buyers are typically factored into the overall price of an aircraft and should not be viewed as irregular or improper.

Commissions Built Into Pricing, Claims Former Director

According to Professor Fernando, the practice of embedding buyer commissions within aircraft purchase agreements is well-established in the global aviation market. He maintained that such arrangements are a normal feature of large-scale aerospace transactions and are not unique to Sri Lanka.

The comments have drawn sharp reactions from critics and aviation observers, who argue that normalising commission-based procurement in state institutions opens the door to financial mismanagement and lack of accountability in public spending.

Debate Reignites Over State Aviation Deals

The controversy comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues to grapple with questions surrounding the financial decisions made by state-run entities in the aviation sector. Transparency advocates have long called for greater oversight of aircraft procurement processes, particularly where public funds are involved.

Professor Fernando's position has reignited debate over whether existing regulatory frameworks are sufficient to prevent conflicts of interest in high-value government procurement deals.

No official response has yet been issued by the relevant authorities regarding the former director's claims. The matter is expected to attract further attention from both parliamentary circles and civil society groups calling for accountability in state aviation governance.

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